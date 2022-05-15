Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 183,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 79,787 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

FCG traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $24.42. 1,120,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,794. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

