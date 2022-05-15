Financial Partners Group Inc Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,610. The firm has a market cap of $635.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.