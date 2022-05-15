Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 227,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 2,997,655 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

