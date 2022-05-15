Financial Contrast: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pengrowth Energy and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% SandRidge Energy 60.40% 53.92% 35.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.99 $116.74 million $3.14 5.84

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

