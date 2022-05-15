Financial Analysis: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SPI Energy and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 538.30%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic -52.16% -68.80% -22.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.31 -$45.49 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $12.69 million 5.52 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -9.95

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About SPI Energy (Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

