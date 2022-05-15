Financial Analysis: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.8% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackRock and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 4 10 0 2.71 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock currently has a consensus price target of $885.14, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $19.37 billion 4.83 $5.90 billion $39.79 15.46 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 31.20% 17.00% 3.93% Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21%

Summary

BlackRock beats Dune Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

