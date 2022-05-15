Filecoin (FIL) One Day Volume Tops $331.66 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $331.66 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8.70 or 0.00029004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 205,465,624 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

