Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,941. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

