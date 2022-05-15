Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.42.

NYSE FRT opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

