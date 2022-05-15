Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00521591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036763 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,272.29 or 1.92732479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

