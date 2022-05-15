FC Barcelona Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $12.83 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00010721 BTC on popular exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $1.12 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00105213 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

