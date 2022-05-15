Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FATH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

FATH opened at $6.33 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

