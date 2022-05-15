Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

