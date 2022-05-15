Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
