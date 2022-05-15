Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $698,591.99 and approximately $92.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

