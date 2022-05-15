Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 130.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

FLMN opened at $7.21 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $623.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 626,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 171,113 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

