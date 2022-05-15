Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $660.88

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$660.88 and traded as low as C$659.58. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$673.36, with a volume of 35,656 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$855.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$660.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$618.87. The firm has a market cap of C$19.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 1563.6000158 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.