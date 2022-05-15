F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

