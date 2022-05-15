EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Down 41.8% in April

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EZFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 59,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. EZFill has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on EZFill in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)
EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
