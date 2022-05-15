EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Down 41.8% in April

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EZFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 59,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. EZFill has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EZFill by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on EZFill in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

