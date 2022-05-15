Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.18% of Exponent worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Exponent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $88.53. 305,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,688. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

