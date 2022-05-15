Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.60. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 898.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 649.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exicure by 48.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

