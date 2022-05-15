Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 69,011 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 69,011 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $361,036,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

