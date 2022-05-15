Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

