Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 731,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

