Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $19.71 on Friday, reaching $452.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,116. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

