Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.33. 1,630,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,585. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.