Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

