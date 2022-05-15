Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,189 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

