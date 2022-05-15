Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelixis by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Exelixis by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

