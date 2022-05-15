Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

