Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.