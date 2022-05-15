European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. European Wax Center reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 215.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.