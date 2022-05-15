Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,603. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.