Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,603. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBKDY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

