Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.69. The company had a trading volume of 441,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.