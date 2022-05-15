Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Equity Residential worth $166,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equity Residential by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

