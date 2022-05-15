Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $77,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

