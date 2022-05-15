Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.56.

EQH stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Equitable has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

