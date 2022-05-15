EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.49 million and $985.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00523352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,081.97 or 1.92840305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

