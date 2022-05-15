Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 751,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.