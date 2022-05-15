Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Boosted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,031. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

