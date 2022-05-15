Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$31.40 and a 12-month high of C$64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

