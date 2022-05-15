Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,236,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ET traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,248,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

