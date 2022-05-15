Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in April

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,566,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

ENLAY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,000. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

