Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.64.

NYSE EDR opened at 19.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,931.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.78. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

