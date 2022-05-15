Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.64.

EDR opened at 19.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 26.03 and a 200 day moving average of 28.78. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,931.93. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

