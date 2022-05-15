Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP0.48-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP177.0-179.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

DAVA opened at $103.98 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

