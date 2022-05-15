Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

