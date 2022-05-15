Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,064 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $53,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

ENB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 117.47%.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.