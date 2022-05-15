Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,084 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

EBS opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.