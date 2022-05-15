EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,546. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

