EMC Capital Management Makes New $86,000 Investment in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. EMC Capital Management owned 0.34% of Versus Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 25,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Versus Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,006.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.76%. Research analysts forecast that Versus Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

